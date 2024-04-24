Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.16.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $10.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.03. 7,166,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,557. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.