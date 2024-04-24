NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $24,157,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 290.5% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 331,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after buying an additional 246,322 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 238,114 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000.

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

ACHC traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.13. 206,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,110. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

