NewSquare Capital LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 52,812.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.56.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $363.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

