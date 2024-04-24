NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 93,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

