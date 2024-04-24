NewSquare Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. 3,617,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,234,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

