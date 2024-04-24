NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $10.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $734.89. 1,269,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,276. The stock has a market cap of $698.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $370.68 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $763.89 and its 200 day moving average is $664.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

