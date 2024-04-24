Chubb (NYSE:CB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chubb Stock Down 4.0 %

Chubb stock traded down $9.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.91. 1,002,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,133. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average is $235.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

