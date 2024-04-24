New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,231 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $66,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $239.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $162.77 and a one year high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

