Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 321.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,034,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,655,821. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

