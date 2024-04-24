Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $27.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,506.99. The company had a trading volume of 51,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,043. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,560.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,378.24. The stock has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

