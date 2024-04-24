Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.16.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $10.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,166,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.90. The stock has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

