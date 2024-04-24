H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 40.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 326.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 23.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Report on HRB

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.