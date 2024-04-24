Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 141 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of NV5 Global worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.77. 21,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,353. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.56 and a twelve month high of $119.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVEE. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

