Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires 64 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $215.52. 3,623,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,942,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

