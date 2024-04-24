Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 53,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYEM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,185. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.