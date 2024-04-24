SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Position Lowered by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,984,000 after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after acquiring an additional 718,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,970,000 after acquiring an additional 145,395 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,661,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,855,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,842,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

