Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes $229,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 187,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,806,414 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

