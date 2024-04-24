Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $173.14. The company had a trading volume of 743,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,968. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.