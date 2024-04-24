730 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $976.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $907.96. The stock had a trading volume of 152,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,888. The company has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $951.41 and a 200-day moving average of $893.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,991. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.