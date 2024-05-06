Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CEO Sells $2,682,120.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ahn Luis Von also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total transaction of $2,620,800.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $4,850,785.98.

On Thursday, March 7th, Ahn Luis Von sold 100 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00.

Duolingo Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $240.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.82 and a fifty-two week high of $245.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.56.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.