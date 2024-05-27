Fenbo Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FEBO)

Fenbo’s (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 28th. Fenbo had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 30th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Fenbo Trading Up 2.5 %
Fenbo stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Fenbo has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56.
About Fenbo
