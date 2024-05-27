K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KNT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.10.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In other news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total value of C$1,309,227.50. In related news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$670,192.40. Also, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,330.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

