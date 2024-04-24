Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after acquiring an additional 208,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 471,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 46,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.16. 137,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,549. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

