Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $31,225,372.10 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $31,225,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,158,691 shares in the company, valued at $111,480,635,299.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $31,422,628.90.

On Monday, April 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $31,134,330.50.

On Friday, April 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $30,965,524.20.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.61, for a total transaction of $31,031,908.70.

On Monday, April 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $30,836,548.60.

On Friday, April 19th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94.

On Monday, April 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $27,353,448.72.

On Friday, April 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $27,326,136.24.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $164.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

