Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 152,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. 3,520,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,210. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 225.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,170 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,398 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

