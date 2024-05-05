AJOVista LLC Acquires New Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Restaurant Brands International comprises 1.1% of AJOVista LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:QSR traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $75.83. 1,447,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.59.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

