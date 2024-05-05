AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 23,700 Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Autohome accounts for 0.8% of AJOVista LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Autohome by 70.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Autohome by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.90. 512,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,901. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

