Comparing Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals $1.34 million 71.06 $5.53 million $0.14 16.79 CASI Pharmaceuticals $33.88 million 0.99 -$26.94 million ($2.02) -1.24

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CASI Pharmaceuticals. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oramed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oramed Pharmaceuticals and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals N/A -7.15% -5.70% CASI Pharmaceuticals -79.30% -77.55% -30.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 378.09%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has license agreements with Oravax Medical Inc. to commercialize oral vaccines for COVID-19 and other novel coronaviruses. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. The company's other hematology/oncology assets in pipeline include CNCT 19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product; BI-1206, novel anti-Fc?RIIB antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors and relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; CB-5339, a novel VCP/p97 inhibitor that focuses on valosin-containing protein (VCP)/p97 as a novel target in protein homeostasis, DNA damage response, and other cellular stress pathways for therapeutic use in the treatment of patients with various malignancies; and CID-103, a human IgG1 anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. The company has licensing agreements with Juventas Biotechnology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; Cleave Therapeutics, Inc.; and Acrotech Biopharma L.L.C. to develop and commercialize its commercial product EVOMELA. It also has distribution agreements with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

