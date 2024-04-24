Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 159.04% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, analysts expect Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.1832 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s payout ratio is presently 3.36%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.