Cosmos (ATOM) Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.83 or 0.00013295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.45 billion and approximately $170.67 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00058780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00022072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

