First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $30.50.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile
