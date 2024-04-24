Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $138.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $139.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

