Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142,250 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.12% of Remark worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
