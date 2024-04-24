Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142,250 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.12% of Remark worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Remark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Remark

Remark Price Performance

Remark stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 183,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,726. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Remark Profile

(Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.