Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

TIP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,815. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

