NewSquare Capital LLC Has $74.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $74,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VTI stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,336. The firm has a market cap of $375.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

