NewSquare Capital LLC Has $29.88 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.84. 1,440,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,142. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

