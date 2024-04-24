SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Raised by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $16,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,351. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

