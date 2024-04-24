Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 101 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $718,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HD traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,910. The firm has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

