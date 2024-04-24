NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,754. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

