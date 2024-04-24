Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,117 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 130,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 65,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of UTF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. 135,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,078. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $23.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

