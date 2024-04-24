D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $59,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $148.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.