Monument Capital Management Sells 21,272 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $479.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

