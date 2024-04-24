1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,545 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.51 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

