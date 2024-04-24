Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-$4.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.700 EPS.
Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications
Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications
In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.