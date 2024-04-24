Demars Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,508 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

