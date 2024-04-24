dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.81 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and approximately $7,458.77 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,093,852 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98565918 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $9,692.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

