Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $3,724,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $45.12 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.71. The company has a market cap of $697.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

