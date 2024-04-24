Comparing Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) and Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GlycoMimetics and Citius Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 444.96%. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 421.31%. Given GlycoMimetics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GlycoMimetics has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

75.2% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Citius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GlycoMimetics and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics N/A -73.09% -64.38% Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.63% -36.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GlycoMimetics and Citius Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics $10,000.00 11,826.58 -$36.90 million ($0.58) -3.16 Citius Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.54 million ($0.26) -2.95

Citius Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GlycoMimetics. GlycoMimetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals beats GlycoMimetics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. The company also develops various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin to treat vaso-occlusive crisis; and galectin-3 antagonists, a carbohydrate-binding protein. In addition, it is developing GMI-1359, which targets e-selectin and a chemokine receptor for the treatment of cancers that affect the bone and bone marrow, including solid tumors. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and a collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics (Hong Kong) Limited for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

