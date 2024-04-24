Head-To-Head Comparison: C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) versus Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares C3is and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get C3is alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is 32.33% 19.85% 13.77% Danaos 59.19% 19.94% 16.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C3is and Danaos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $28.74 million 0.02 $9.29 million N/A N/A Danaos $973.58 million 1.48 $576.30 million $28.96 2.57

Analyst Ratings

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for C3is and Danaos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A Danaos 0 0 1 0 3.00

Danaos has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Danaos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than C3is.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of C3is shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Danaos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Danaos beats C3is on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

(Get Free Report)

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Danaos

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for C3is Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3is and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.