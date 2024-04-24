Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $5.39

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $6.74. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 18,309,242 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $705.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
