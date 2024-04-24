Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $5.39

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $6.74. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 18,309,242 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

