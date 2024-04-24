Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $5.39

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $6.74. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 18,309,242 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.